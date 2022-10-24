UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications

This is the fourth year U.P. Audiology has given away hearing aids during the holiday season
Inner ear diagram
Inner ear diagram(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open.

The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.

“The hearing aids are really going to bring back your quality of life, that’s our goal. We want someone that is active in the community, someone deserving in the community that is struggling to hear. We are going to give their quality of life back to them, hopefully,” said U.P. Audiologist Dr. Kati Stilwell.

For someone to be considered, they must be nominated. If you know someone who struggles with hearing and is deserving of the free giveaway, an application can be found here. Applications are open until Nov. 18, and two winners will be chosen on Dec. 1.

