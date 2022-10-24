Two arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22.

At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue.

During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money, and other drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old female from Hazelhurst Wisconsin and a 25-year-old female from Harrison Michigan were arrested and lodged at the Delta County Correctional facility.

Gladstone Public Safety was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff Department

