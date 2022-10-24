Troy Mattson to return as NMU head golf coach

Mattson has a combined 40 years of coaching and playing for NMU Athletics.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics between coaching and playing, Troy Mattson is returning to the Northern Michigan University athletic department after his June 2022 retirement. This time, Mattson will take over as the head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.

These will be the fourth and fifth teams that Mattson will be a part of, as he previously played basketball and coached with the men’s basketball program, coached the women’s tennis team, and most notably was the head coach for the women’s basketball team.

The men’s and women’s golf programs recently finished up their fall seasons. They will now take the winter to prepare for the spring season.

