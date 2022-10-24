The Ryan Report - Oct. 23, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Republican gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second to last Sunday of October speaking with Republican gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s opponent, Tudor Dixon (R), to discuss her background, Line 5, Proposal 3, education, and the upcoming election.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

