Roadside parks to close for the season Thursday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in upper Michigan will be closed for the season on Thursday, October 27.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close each year in late October and reopen in late April. Water and other amenities will be turned off at the roadside parks. MDOT representatives say the parks are great to enjoy in the spring, summer, and fall but it’s time to get ready for winter.

“Some of these places are among the prettiest spots along the roadside that you’ll find anywhere in the state, with beautiful hiking trails and so we encourage everybody to get out and enjoy them while they’re open but just bear with us as we have to close these down for the winter,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT Superior Region communications representative.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Modern rest areas and welcome centers will remain open.

