Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening.

David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is the enemy, but not the target” which discusses shifting the focus when it comes to suicide prevention.

Public is welcome to attend, and the event is free.

