NMU Men’s Soccer looks to clinch home playoff game in regular season finale

(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend. The Wildcat men’s soccer team has set themselves up to host a home playoff game with a win in the regular season finale. The Wildcats (5-6-4, 4-4-3 GLIAC) head to Parkside to take on the Rangers on Wednesday with the opening kick slated for 1 p.m.

With a win, the Wildcats will be home on Sunday, October 30 to begin the GLIAC Tournament. NMU would hit the road to begin the playoffs with a loss.

NMU is 4-4-3 within the conference with an overall record of 5-6-4. Freshman Tommaso Lami is third in the GLIAC with eight goals and points with 19. Each of those marks is best among all conference freshmen.

The Rangers are 6-1-4 in the GLIAC and 9-2-4 overall. They defeated the Wildcats 1-0 earlier this season in Marquette. Northern will face the top goalie in the conference in Robin Hermann, who paces all keepers with a 0.67 GAA and .818 save percentage.

