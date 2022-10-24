Mutual aid system ‘critical’ in helping put out Menominee warehouse fire

MENOMINEE & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee destroyed more than 400,000 square feet of property. When it started on Oct. 6, fire crews in Menominee were quickly overwhelmed and called for help. They leaned on the Michigan “Mutual Aid Box Alarm System,” also known as MABAS.

“They reached out to Lansing to the governor’s office who then reached out to Wisconsin and said we need more resources. They were able to move fire strike teams from as far away as Green Bay into Menominee,” said Trent Atkins, Michigan MABAS executive director.

More than 68 departments from across Michigan and Wisconsin responded to Menominee. MABAS was created in Michigan in 2003 and has been growing ever since. Currently, more than 600 fire departments across the state have signed the agreement.

“Mutual aid allows for fire resources to come from one jurisdiction to another legally,” Atkins said.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department is one of the hundreds of departments involved. It joined three years ago and is part of a division with other Dickinson and Iron County departments.

“Each department builds its cards out. MABAS is basically built on the premise of pre-planned mutual aid,” said Jeff Friedenstab, Iron Mountain Deputy Director of Fire Services.

Friedenstab said you need five departments to create a division. Atkins says departments in Marquette and Delta Counties are in the process of joining. He wants to see every department in the U.P. join.

“Not too many years in the future, we will have every fire department in the state of Michigan signed on to MABAS,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he would never have believed a fire would be large enough to require a truck from Traverse City to be in Menominee, but it happened, and the MABAS system was key in mobilizing resources.

The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee was put out on Friday after 16 days. The next step will be removing debris and water. The cause is still under investigation.

