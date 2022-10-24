Michigan gas price average falls 16 cents

Some areas are seeing prices lower than $4 per gallon
(WBRC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Triple-A, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 16 cents since last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.05 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, however, the national average is still lower than that at $3.85 per gallon.

Despite gas demand being up slightly, fluctuating oil prices and low demand has contributed to the decrease in prices. Even with the decrease, this price is still 17 cents higher than last month, and 76 cents more than this time last year.

When it comes to gas price averages by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Mackinac County has the highest average at $4.43 per gallon. Gogebic County has the lowest at $3.77 per gallon.

