Marquette prepares for safe Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday.

Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.

The Marquette DDA says for the first time, it’s closing the 100 and 200 block of West Washington Street for the Saturday celebration.

“This is one of the busiest roads downtown and so we figured it was time to close it down, give the kids a bit more space, give the parents a bit more breathing room,” Marquette DDA Business Outreach and Promotions Director Michael Bradford said.

Bradford says participating businesses will pass out candy.

“You need to look out for the participating business poster in each of the businesses to know which ones are involved,” Bradford said. “Something also to take note of is that yes, we are closing the 100 and 200 blocks down, but all of the downtown is open for trick-or-treating.”

The Marquette City Police have some tips for staying safe, wherever you are trick or treating.

“The best thing to do is travel in groups,” Marquette City of Police Captain James Finkbeiner said. “You want to not be by yourself, especially going into neighborhoods you are not familiar with. Part of the other thing is especially for young kids with costumes make sure they are not a tripping hazard. Also, make sure they can see if they are wearing masks.”

Finkbeiner also has some advice for adults looking to celebrate Halloween.

“If you are going to go out to the bars or go to a Halloween party if you are going to have a few drinks then don’t get behind the wheel and drive,” Finkbeiner said. “Make arrangements to have somebody that is a sober driver, the taxi cabs are running all of the time and if you are lucky enough to live close enough, walk.”

Finkbeiner also reminds everyone who is driving during trick-or-treating hours to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.