Marquette Doctor: 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer

Dr. Ann Lozier shares signs for detecting breast cancer early on Upper Michigan Today episode 146
Breast cancer awareness ribbon.
Breast cancer awareness ribbon.(MGN)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... suicide awareness speaker David Bartley is hosting a free event at NMU’s Northern Center.

Pictured Rocks update, a herd of goats, tonight's suicide prevention event, and a community Powerball ticket.

Plus... October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Ann Lozier of OB/GYN Associates of Marquette says about 12% of women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime.

Dr. Ann Lozier of OB/GYN Associates of Marquette talks about statistics and common misconceptions about breast cancer.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer is the first step to breast cancer awareness. Dr. Lozier tells you what to check for and how to check for it.

Dr. Ann Lozier of OG/BYN Associates of Marquette shows you how to check your own breasts for signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

And finally... there’s still time to pick up a copy of Emma Straub’s ‘This Time Tomorrow’ for Upper Michigan Today’s first book club discussion meeting.

Upper Michigan Today teases to its week of shows ahead.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

