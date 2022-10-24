Marquette Doctor: 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer
Dr. Ann Lozier shares signs for detecting breast cancer early on Upper Michigan Today episode 146
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... suicide awareness speaker David Bartley is hosting a free event at NMU’s Northern Center.
Plus... October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Ann Lozier of OB/GYN Associates of Marquette says about 12% of women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer is the first step to breast cancer awareness. Dr. Lozier tells you what to check for and how to check for it.
And finally... there’s still time to pick up a copy of Emma Straub’s ‘This Time Tomorrow’ for Upper Michigan Today’s first book club discussion meeting.
