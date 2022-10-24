Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair

The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning.

It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.

“We will just work all of this into our long-term plan, into our one-year, five-year and 20-year plans,” Marquette DDA Executive Director Tara Laase-McKinney said. “We plan on doing this every year just to make sure we are catching all of the things that might be deteriorating so we can stay on top of them.”

The DDA plans to discuss its findings at the next meeting on Nov.17 at 8 a.m. in the Marquette Commons.

