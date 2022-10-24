Little House Aerials performs Halloween show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday.

It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.

Little House Aerials will perform The Nutcracker on Dec. 3.

