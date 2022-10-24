How to identify and treat the flu

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again.

Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus.

Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.

Symptoms of the flu can include headache, body aches, fever, chills, runny/stuffy nose, or a cough.

It’s never too late to get the flu vaccine.

Contact your primary care provider, local pharmacy or UPHS-Marquette to find out more about the flu vaccine and how to get it.

