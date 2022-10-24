Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Courtesy: Scott Wendt(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society, and leased by a private party was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

At approximately 9:00 P.M., the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office responded to the fire in Central.

A passerby saw the flames and called the fire department.

The house was completely engulfed when responders arrived on the scene. There were no occupants at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire had also spread to a number of spots downwind from the structure.

Larry Malloy, the former President of the Keweenaw Historical Society and member of the Central Mine Methodist Church Board, said the house is about 20 yards from a building that the Historical Society is rehabbing to turn into a museum. The house is also close to the church.

Malloy said that they could have lost both those buildings if it was windy out.

The Central Mine Methodist Church holds an annual reunion at the end of July and wants those concerned to know that the church was not damaged in the fire.

The house was one of two buildings in Central with a certain architectural type and Malloy said it will be a loss to the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

Allouez Township Fire was assisted by Eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as Calumet Township Volunteer Fire Department.

