Goalkeepers Shine as NMU and FSU Finish in 0-0 Tie

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - In a game featuring two of the top four scoring offenses in the GLIAC, neither the Wildcats or Bulldogs were able to put one in the net as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Freshman Ava Wilberding started in net for just the second time for NMU and shined with eight saves while picking up her first career shutout. Her counterpart, Dary Mosallaei, made five saves for a shutout of her own. The Wildcats are now 10-2-5 overall and remain in third place in the GLIAC with a record of 7-2-4.

In the opening 10 minutes of play, each team produced a good look on net seeking an early goal, but goalkeepers Ava Wilberding and Darya Mosallaei were up to the challenge early. The sides continued to exchange looks throughout the opening 45 minutes, but neither side was able to get one to the back of the net. Two top offenses in the GLIAC were held scoreless in the first half. Ferris State led in total shots 7-6 and shots on goal 2-1. Molly Pistorius was the lone Wildcat to get a shot on target.

In the opening 15 minutes of the second half, the Wildcats started to apply more pressure than they were able to in the first, but the game continued to read scoreless as the clock rounded the 60th minute. The next 15 minutes looked like much of the first half, as the ‘Cats and Bulldogs each had runs into their attacking third, but no quality looks came from those breaks. The game stayed at 0-0 heading down the home stretch. Ferris State had the best look in the 80th minute, but a great save from Ava Wilberding followed up by a defensive block kept the Bulldogs off the board. The game would finish where it started, as neither side was able to get a tally in the 90 minutes of action.

The Wildcats will finish off the regular season as they head to UP rival Michigan Tech on Friday, October 28 for a 5 p.m. evening contest.

