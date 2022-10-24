First responders breakfast raises funds for Michigan Special Olympics

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders met in Gwinn to serve breakfast for a special cause Sunday morning.

Law enforcement from around the area participated in the Tip a Cop Breakfast at the Up North Lodge. The restaurant donated the food for the fundraiser.

It gave the community a chance to talk with local law enforcement and the funds raised from the event go towards the Michigan Special Olympics.

“As a lot of people know a lot of people who are first responders and people in law enforcement get a bad rep,” Event Organizer Carla White said. “A lot of us do a lot of good things in the community and we love to give back to the community. So, it is good to be out and let them see the good things we do.”

The next big fundraiser will be the Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 18 at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.