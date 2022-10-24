Finlandia Women’s Soccer shutout by UW-Platteville

The Pioneers scored three goals in a three-minute span to effectively end the game.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (6-8-2) lost 5-0 to UW-Platteville (12-4-1), Sunday afternoon at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Field.

Finlandia played strong defense to hold UW-Platteville scoreless for the first 18 minutes.  The Pioneers scored three goals in a three-minute span to effectively end the game.

Sophomore Mikayla Brown had 14 saves.

Finlandia will find out, Oct. 31, who they play in the first round of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Championships.  The tournament will be in Newport News, Va., Nov. 3 thru the 6th.

