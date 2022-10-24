Finlandia Men’s soccer sees Illinois Tech escape with a win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (7-6-4) lost 4-3 to Illinois Tech (10-8), Sunday afternoon at Stuart Field. Finlandia recorded its first winning season in seven years.

Illinois Tech sent a message by scoring just 1:01 into the contest. Finlandia wasted no time in countering. 1:50 later, freshman Christian Mendoza-Huynh scored off a pass from freshman Jesper Hagelberg.

At the 22:45 mark, the Scarlet Hawks took the lead back. In the second half, Illinois Tech notched another goal for a 3-1 lead.

Freshman Chinedu Ikem scored with 30:51 left to close to a goal. The Scarlet Hawks went back up by two 51 seconds later.

At the 70:17 mark, Ikem scored to make it a one goal difference, once again. With time running out, sophomore Bertin Manzi had a shot on target blocked at the last moment.

Finlandia had 19 shots with 13 on goal and was called for 12 fouls.

Illinois Tech had 17 shots with eight on goal and was called for 10 fouls.

Finlandia has concluded the 2022 season.

