Falling back to rainy, autumn weather early this week

A series of Great Plains systems bring rounds of rain, few thunderstorms and gusty southerly winds to Upper Michigan during the first half of the week. The first comes by way of the Canadian Prairies Monday night through Tuesday, followed by a second system lifting from the Southern Plains late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Following the second system’s passage Wednesday, temperatures cool to seasonal autumn levels. The subfreezing air aloft could generate a few lake effect rain/snow showers over the north wind belts before drier air prevails in the region later Wednesday.

A sunnier, drier stretch follows into the weekend with temperatures gradually rising above seasonal as a southwesterly jet stream develops over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms, first in the west then spreading east early Tuesday morning; mild with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler west, warmer east)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, diminishing west in the afternoon while continuing in the central and eastern counties into the evening; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 60s (cooler west, warmer east) -- afternoon temps Central & Eastern U.P. fall to 40s/50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated light rain/snow mix west and rain east; showers diminishing in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower; mild

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Monday, Halloween: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower late; mild

>Highs: 50s

