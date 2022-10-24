Don’t get confused about Medicare; get help

Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr is hosting Medicare information sessions on October 25 and 27
Medicare Help Now
Medicare Help Now
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With open enrollment here for Medicare, health insurance experts want you to take control of your health care and find out what your insurance plan can offer you.

Healthcare Broker/owner of Mapping Medicare Kevin Dorr is hosting a Medicare information/help session on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 a.m. at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette.

Dorr spoke with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon Monday morning to break down the five things he thinks you should know about Medicare.

Mapping Medicare owner/Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr talks through five things he thinks you should know about Medicare

Dorr said Medicare is confusing, which is why it’s important for you to review your plan and ask questions to the healthcare experts.

Mapping Medicare owner/Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr is holding two Medicare information sessions this week.

Mapping Medicare is holding two informational sessions this week for anybody looking to enroll, re-enroll, or ask simply ask questions about Medicare.

The sessions are Tuesday at Dead River Coffee and Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Hong Kong Buffet in Marquette.

The sessions are a half hour long and are brought to you free of charge, no RSVP is required.

You can reach Kevin Dorr at Mapping Medicare at (906) 360-0948.

