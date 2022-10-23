Wildcats Fall Short in 3-1 Defeat to UAA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a big win on Friday, the Wildcats fell short Saturday, dropping a non-conference contest to Alaska Anchorage 3-1. Artem Shlaine got the Wildcats on the board first, but former Wildcat Connor Marritt tied it up before the end of the 1st. After a scoreless 2nd, UAA got two late goals in the third to take down the Wildcats.

NMU struck first 7:23 into action on the man-advantage, as Colella found Ghantous who passed it along to Artem Shlaine who ripped the twine for the power play tally. After Alaska Anchorage had a successful penalty kill, they were able to find the net themselves before the period closed, as former Wildcat Connor Marritt gathered a rebound and put it across the line for his second of the weekend. NMU led in shots 17-8 in the opening 20 minutes while the teams were tied 1-1.

After a 4-on-4 ended, the Seawolves found a breakaway, but a great combined effort from Kristof Papp and Beni Halasz prevented UAA from getting a shot off. Each team then proceeded to kill off a penalty of their own as the 10-minute mark in the 2nd period approached and the game remained knotted at one apiece. Reilly Funk was called for a 5-minute major with 2:55 left in the period. The Wildcats got through to the end of the period with the game still tied 1-1. NMU led in shots 30-16 after 40 minutes.

Northern went back to the power play with 14:08 left in the period, and after Josh Zinger hit the post, Simon Kjellberg was hit with a tripping call, ending the man advantage. Before the penalty kill ended, Michael Van Unen got called for a high stick and UAA had 37 seconds of a 5-on-3. The special teams unit stood strong and the game returned to 5-on-5 with under 10 minutes to go. After an unsuccessful power play, the Wildcats gave up the lead with 4:04 left as Jamie Collins scored. Caleb Hite and Derek Hamelin got the assist for the Seawolves’ lead late. Northern pulled the goalie with 1:26 to go, and after roughing calls after the whistle, Anchorage scored an empty net goal off the face-off to ice the game.

NMU will be back home next weekend as they welcome Alaska Fairbanks to the Berry Events Center.

