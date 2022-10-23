White Pine totem pole to be preserved

WHITE PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A monumental part of the White Pine Township will soon be preserved.

In August, the totem pole was removed by the historical society because the wood was rotting. This piece has been standing since 1967 and was approximately 57 feet tall. Property owner Steven Godfrey said

“When I moved here in ‘74, that’s one of the things that they showed you - the totem pole, the track and ball mill and stuff like that. So, it was just a piece that everybody come to take a look at it and it was always there. Now it’s gone and we are going to try and preserve it and see what I can do with it,” said Steven Godfrey, the property owner.

The pole was dedicated to the heritage left by the Chippewa Indian Tribe. The remains of the pole have been chopped into three parts. The city has not decided what they are going to do with the remains of the totem pole after it’s preserved.

