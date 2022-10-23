UPDATE: One dead in “Seney Stretch’ crash

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a kayak on Sunday.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost responded to the crash on M-28 near mile marker 203 in Seney Township. The MSP says a Chevrolet pickup was heading east, driven by a male, 31-year-old Matthew Morgrette from Colorado. A Honda passenger car was traveling west carrying a kayak on the roof rack. The Honda was driven by a 58-year-old male from Wisconsin.

The kayak and roof rack came loose as the vehicles approached and the rack struck the oncoming Chevrolet pickup. The roof rack pierced the windshield and struck the driver, killing him. Morgrette’s wife was in the car and not injured. The kayak struck a third vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Schoolcraft County Prosecutor for review once completed. Troopers were assisted by Alger County Sheriffs Dept, Seney First Responders, and Alger County EMS. A portion on M28 was closed during this investigation.

