Teams compete and get active at Ishpeming gym

More than 100 participants show up for Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit
More than 100 participants show up for Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than a hundred people gathered at an Ishpeming gym Saturday for an international fitness competition.

Participants registering for the Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit got active with sit ups and biking. Volunteers and local businesses like MQT Nutrition and Ish Creamery helped assist the event. This is the first time 906 CrossFit held and event like this, and event organizer Kerri Puckett said she’s happy with the turnout.

“We have never done this here. We had 28 teams come from across the U.P. and I think 105 people or thereabouts and I’m thrilled with how it came off for the first time,” Puckett said.

After all the events finished, there was a medal ceremony for top performers and for bragging rights.

