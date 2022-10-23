Sunny skies cap off weekend with rain Monday

The U.P. has one last sunny day before rainy skies come around for Monday and parts of Tuesday. At first scattered rain will stick around for the overnight but as Monday rolls around in the afternoon more widespread rain starts in the west and moves eastward throughout the U.P. At some points there are chances of isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts can pick up at 30-35 mph. But by Wednesday rain chances will diminish with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Scattered rain in the morning; rain becomes widespread later in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lingering scattered rain throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Wednesday: Chances of rain linger but diminish throughout the day; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated rain possible at times

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated light rain

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

