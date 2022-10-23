Ski Brule prepares for Nov. 11 target opening date

With good conditions, staff can make enough snow in 24 hours to open a slope.
View from the bottom of the Ski Brule hill
View from the bottom of the Ski Brule hill(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As many in the U.P. saw the first snowfall of the year this week, ski resorts are preparing for their busy season.

Ski Brule in Iron River is one of the first resorts to open each year. This year’s target opening date is Friday, Nov. 11.

Staff said they have nearly completed maintenance projects to the lodge and ski lift. The resort is ready to make snow, weather depending.

“Humidity, certainly. We want it dry. We loved seeing the wet-heavy sleet this week, it is exciting. It got us pumped for the season, but it does absolutely nothing for snowmaking,” said Jessica Polich, Ski Brule Operations Manager.

Polich said the ideal conditions are 19 degrees and dry. With good conditions, staff can make enough snow in 24 hours to open a slope. Polich said skiing on opening day Nov. 11 is free.

