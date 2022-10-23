‘Seney Stretch’ closed due to crash

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash has closed a section of highway in the eastern U.P.

As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, MDOT says eastbound and westbound M-28 is closed between M-94 and M-77 due to a crash. No details are available right now about the crash.

This section of highway is known as the Seney Stretch. An alternate route is available using US-2 and M-94.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

