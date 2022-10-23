‘Seney Stretch’ closed due to crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(None)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash has closed a section of highway in the eastern U.P.

As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, MDOT says eastbound and westbound M-28 is closed between M-94 and M-77 due to a crash. No details are available right now about the crash.

This section of highway is known as the Seney Stretch. An alternate route is available using US-2 and M-94.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
Witches take to Lake Superior near Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for a 'Witchy Sunset...
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon
Poll: Whitmer, Dixon race for governor statistically even

Latest News

More than 100 participants show up for Festivus Games at 906 CrossFit
Teams compete and get active at Ishpeming gym
View from the bottom of the Ski Brule hill
Ski Brule prepares for Nov. 11 target opening date
Brookridge Heights Chef
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin