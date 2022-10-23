NMU Football Drops Matchup at #1 Grand Valley State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) The Northern Michigan University Football team hit the road this week for a matchup with the #1 team in the nation the Grand Valley State University Lakers.

The Wildcat defense got to work early in the first quarter forcing a Lakers three and out. On the Wildcats’ offensive possession, they couldn’t do much with it and were forced to punt. On the Wildcats’ punt, the Lakers were able to return that punt 87 yards for a touchdown. The Lakers had an early lead of 7-0. On the next Wildcat possession, they got the drive started with a nine-yard rush by Tyshon King. A few plays later Zach Keen found Tyshon King for a 24-yard gain that brought the offense out to the mid-field. The Wildcats were forced to settle for a field goal, Daniel Riser’s kick was good from 39-yards out and the Wildcats were on the board. The Lakers were able to take the ball down the field on their next possession and put more points on the board to give themselves a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. The Wildcats got the ball back and move it down the field but eventually stalled and punted it back to the Lakers and that’s how the first quarter ended.

As the second quarter began, the Lakers had possession and marched down the field, and put another touchdown on the board. A little trickery by the Lakers gave them a 21-3 lead. With the game getting out of hand the Wildcats needed to put a drive together to get any possible points before the half. They were able to get a first down but not much after that. On the punt, the Wildcats picked up a personal found penalty which gave The Lakers great field position.The Lakers took advantage of the great field position and were able to get into the endzone once again. The Lakers now led 28-3 just before the half. Zach Keen found Brenden Seesaw for seven yards to open up the next Wildcat possession. Keen then found Tyshon King for 12-yards and a first down. The Wildcats went for it on fourth down and couldn’t convert, the Lakers got the ball back. After gaining possession one more time before halftime, the Lakers moved the ball down the field and scored yet another touchdown. That is how the first half ended.

The Wildcats received the second-half kickoff. They went three and out on their first possession. After punting it back to the Lakers, the Wildcat defense forced a three-and-out on the Lakers’ first possession of the second half. The Lakers’ defense forced a three and out on the Wildcats’ next possession. On the ensuing Laker possession, Caleb Wright got to the QB and forced a fumble that was recovered by Jackson Malcolm. After the turnover, the Wildcats were forced to punt it back to the Lakers. The Lakers found the endzone again on a three-yard pitch and catch to extend the Lakers lead 42-3. After the touchdown, Zach Keen connected with Tyshon King for a 26-yard gain and a first down. Keen then found Sam Peiffer for an eight-yard gain and found Charlie Gerhard for an eight-yard gain and a first down. A sack by the Lakers forced the Wildcats to punt it away. At the end of three quarters, the Lakers led the Wildcats 42-3.

On their first possession of the quarter, the Lakers started to move the ball, but their drive stalled and was forced to punt. The Wildcats went three and out on their next possession. The Lakers completed a 52-yard pitch and catch that got them into the RedZone. In the next play, they were able to find the endzone once again to extend the lead 49-3. The Wildcats were faced with a fourth down, and the Lakers’ defense stuffed them and got the ball back. Gaining the ball back with around five minutes left, the Lakers drained the time off the clock, but in the process, they were able to score one more time to give themselves a 56-3 lead with 43 seconds left.

The Wildcats will play host to the #7 Ferris State University Bulldogs inside the Superior Dome. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

