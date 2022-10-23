Michigan Tech XC Runs to Fourth-Place Finishes at Warrior Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech cross country teams ran to fourth-place finishes at the Warrior Challenge at Willow Metropark in New Boston, Michigan on Saturday morning. The women’s team raced first, scoring 158 points en route to a fourth-place finish with the men following with a point total of 107 to also claim fourth place in the team standings.

“We rested part of our usual front end for this race, and we still beat out a lot of really good teams,” head coach Kristina Owen said. “It was a great chance for our athletes to test out their race plans for the GLIAC Championships and get familiar with the course.”

Kylie Ancic of Edinboro won the race (21:28.40), while Wayne State took the team title with 51 points. Also ahead of the Huskies were Ferris State (102 points) and Northern Michigan (155 points).

Jesse Jacobusse was the first runner through the finish line for the Huskies in the women’s race, clocking a time of 22:53.0 to place 16th overall. The performance marked her highest finish of the season.

Elsa Huckles dipped under the top-30, placing 28th, running a time of 23:17.50. The third through fifth runners were within the top-50 finishers. Ingrid Seagren was close behind in 32nd place (23:24.50), Jenna Brewer placed 44th (23:49.60), with Theresa Passe rounded out the scoring in 49th place (24:03.70).

The spread of the Huskies’ top-five was a minute and ten seconds.

Of note, the top-seven runners were within the top-75 with Mady Van Wieren (24:04.90) and Claire Endres (24:35.40) placing 52nd and 74th, respectively.

“Jesse was our top women’s athlete this week, and she keeps getting better and better as she learns to run this distance. It was great to see her push a strong effort without her teammates that she’s been keying off of so far this fall.”

Freshmen and Houghton native Ingrid Seagren had a great race today after being a bit banged up early in the season.” Owen added. “She’s showing us that she’s going to be a major factor on the team for the future.”

Ransom Allen of Wayne State won the men’s race, while Northwood took the team title with 59 points. Edinboro claimed a runner-up finish (73 points), with Parkside taking third place (81 points).

Tucker Ringhand had a ninth-place finish to lead the Huskies in a time of 25:28.10, his highest finish of the season.

The top-five were among the top-30 in the race. Kyle Samluk broke the top-20 finishers placing 18th in 25:43.80. Henry Snider dipped under 26 minutes running 25:59.60 to place 23rd overall. Kenny Abraham (26:14.60) and Ben Holland (26:15.10) rounded out the scoring taking 29th and 30th place.

The spread of the Huskies’ scorers was under 40 seconds.

The sixth and seventh-place runners for Tech were within the top-45 as Naseem Dhaouadi (26:30.40) and Callen Carrier (26:36.70) placed 42nd and 44th, respectively.

“It was great to see Tucker take the next step in his development, running as our #1 today and putting himself in a competitive position the entire way,” associate head coach Robert Young added.

The Huskies will return to New Boston, Michigan, for the GLIAC Championships on Friday, Nov. 4.

