Michigan Tech Huskies Volleyball falls at Davenport Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 3-0 at Davenport Saturday to wrap up its weekend trip downstate. The Panthers won 25-18, 25-23, and 25-22 at the DU Student Center.

“Credit to Davenport for playing a nice match,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “I thought we were just a step short today in our serve receive and defense, and we just made too many unforced errors at the wrong times. We’ll regroup for a big match Tuesday.”

Tech led 13-12 in the first before the Panthers reeled off 10 of the next 11 to take a commanding lead. Jillian Kuizenga had a pair of late kills, but it was too little too late as Davenport took the 1-0 lead after forcing Tech into 11 errors.

There were 12 ties in the second. The Huskies led 21-20 but the hosts closed the set on a 5-2 run to take the 2-0 lead before the break. Tech tallied 15 kills in the second with Kaycee Meiners, Meg Raabe, and Jillian Kuizenga each putting down four kills.

The third was another tight set with 11 ties and six lead changes. A kill by Jillian Kuizenga and back-to-back kills by Makena Wesol put the Black and Gold up 22-21, but the home team again responded by scoring the final four points to take the straight-set win. Makena Wesol finished with five kills in the third, and Carissa Beyer had at least seven digs for the third straight set.

Jillian Kuizenga led the Huskies on the day with 10 kills while Meg Raabe (9), Kaycee Meiners (7), Makena Wesol (6) also added over five kills. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the offense with 25 assists while adding 10 digs and three aces.

Tech racked up 69 digs in the match with Carissa Beyer tallying 22. Meg Raabe added 14 digs and Grace Novotny and Brooke Dzwik combined for 14.

The Huskies are 15-8 overall and 7-6 in the GLIAC and have a quick turnaround, hosting Northern Michigan on Tuesday at the SDC Gym. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

