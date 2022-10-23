Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette

Governer Gretchen Whitmer hosted a campaign rally at NMU.
Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P.

Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years.

“I have delivered four balance budgets making the biggest investment in public education in Michigan history,” said Gov. Whitmer (D) Michigan. “We just got a scholarship program done and 75% of the class of 2023 now will have financial assistance when they pursue whatever path after high school, whether it’s building semiconductors like Calumet Electronics or investing in the Jacobetti Home.”

The latest polls show a tightening race between Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Dixon’s campaign said she is “surging” after the debate last week and the polls are “tightening quickly.”

Whitmer is optimistic and the Democrat said if re-elected she will continue to make history.

“Expect that we will continue to land record investments in advanced manufacturing from autos to life sciences to semiconductors,’ said Gov. Whitmer. “I anticipate that we are a top 10 state in literacy, that is the central goal.”

The incumbent said she also plans to increase the standard of living and keep the Great Lakes clean and protected.

Marquette County Sheriff Gregory Zyburt said he came for a number of reasons today.

“I’ve been a supporter of the governor for years, knew her before she was the governor,” said Zyburt. “You know I look, and I want what’s best for the people of Marquette County as a sheriff and governor has been backing law enforcement.”

There are about two weeks left until the election.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was...
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

Latest News

City of Hancock Make a Difference Day sticker
Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day
A young artist shows off her masterpiece
Calumet Art Center hosts pumpkin painting session
A hiker carries the Ukrainian flag up Mont Ripley
Yoopers for Ukraine to host Ripley Run and Family Fun
Witches take to Lake Superior near Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for a 'Witchy Sunset...
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior