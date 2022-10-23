Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P.

Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years.

“I have delivered four balance budgets making the biggest investment in public education in Michigan history,” said Gov. Whitmer (D) Michigan. “We just got a scholarship program done and 75% of the class of 2023 now will have financial assistance when they pursue whatever path after high school, whether it’s building semiconductors like Calumet Electronics or investing in the Jacobetti Home.”

The latest polls show a tightening race between Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Dixon’s campaign said she is “surging” after the debate last week and the polls are “tightening quickly.”

Whitmer is optimistic and the Democrat said if re-elected she will continue to make history.

“Expect that we will continue to land record investments in advanced manufacturing from autos to life sciences to semiconductors,’ said Gov. Whitmer. “I anticipate that we are a top 10 state in literacy, that is the central goal.”

The incumbent said she also plans to increase the standard of living and keep the Great Lakes clean and protected.

Marquette County Sheriff Gregory Zyburt said he came for a number of reasons today.

“I’ve been a supporter of the governor for years, knew her before she was the governor,” said Zyburt. “You know I look, and I want what’s best for the people of Marquette County as a sheriff and governor has been backing law enforcement.”

There are about two weeks left until the election.

