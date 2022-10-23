Brownstone Inn changes ownership after 31 years

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant in Au Train is going to be under new ownership.

The Brownstone Inn has been a community staple in Au Train since 1946. Jeff Van Bremen and Deborah Molitor have owned the Brownstone Inn for 31 years. When they saw it was on sale in the 1980s, they knew they had to have it.

“Finally in 1991 in August we were able to obtain the property,” Molitor said. “We were very determined for better or worse. It has been an uphill slay ride ever since.”

Molitor says it is time to give up the reigns and sell it. She says the new owners the Dolaskie family will keep the legacy going.

“Between age and circumstance, it is really time to let it go,” Molitor said. “What we value in terms of the property, the staff and our customer base the new owner’s value as well.”

Steve Ford has been going to the brownstone in for the last 30 years and has some advice for the new owners.

“They should not tamper with the formula of the warmth of this environment,” Ford said. “I am sure the food will remain good knowing the owners but continue to make it accessible to all of the people that have come here.”

Server Robert Brunk has worked at the Brownstone Inn for the last three years. He says he will miss the Molitor’s but appreciates all they have done for the staff.

“It is bittersweet because they deserve to be retired but I am going to miss them a lot because they gave a lot of love to a lot of people around here,” Brunk said.

Molitor says she truly believes the Dolaskies’ will continue the Brownstone Inn’s legacy.

“I can’t think of better people to acquire, continue and do their thing with it,” Molitor said. “We did ours, they get to do theirs.”

Molitor says she and her husband are excited to spend more time enjoying what the area has to offer.

