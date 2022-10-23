Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon.

The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples.

There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who was dressed up as a scarecrow. Leadership at Brookridge Heights says these activities are fun for the residents and staff.

“It’s just an overall delightful day, to watch our residents just start beaming with happiness and excitement is what makes all of our jobs so well worth what we do and this is just another testament to the things that we’re able to do here at Brookridge Heights,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales & marketing.

Brookridge Heights regularly holds activities and events for its residents. It’s also continuing the Grateful Give Back Campaign.

