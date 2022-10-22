Yoopers for Ukraine to host Ripley Run and Family Fun

A hiker carries the Ukrainian flag up Mont Ripley
A hiker carries the Ukrainian flag up Mont Ripley(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers for Ukraine is hosting Ripley Run and Family Fun Sunday.

Only about 25% of schools in Ukraine are currently safe enough to open. There is currently a campaign to rebuild schools that were destroyed by the Russian invasion in Chernihiv, where 27 of its 34 schools were damaged. All proceeds from the event will go towards that effort.

Organizers say schools bring a sense of normalcy to kids’ lives during the war.

“It brings security and a modicum of normalcy to kids that are impacted by the war,” said Nadija Packauskas, Yoopers for Ukraine co-founder. “Of course, in war, kids are the most vulnerable and they are the most impacted.”

Besides a race up Mont Ripley, there will be raffles, games, and prizes. There will also be a ball drop, where Yoopers for Ukraine will drop beach balls from the ski hill and whoever’s ball goes furthest wins.

The Yoopers for Ukraine Ripley Run and Family Fun event will be at Mont Ripley from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

If you can’t make it but still want to donate, click here.

