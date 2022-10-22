Wildcat XC Takes Third Overall in Warrior Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With eight of the ten GLIAC teams in competition at the Warrior Challenge on Saturday, the Wildcats got a good feel for where they stack up ahead of the GLIAC Championship in a couple of weeks. Overall, the Wildcats had a very productive meet, finishing in third place out of 14 total teams with 155 points.

NMU bested GLIAC foes Saginaw Valley State (176 pts.), nationally ranked 24th, and Michigan Tech (158 pts.), who slotted in at 26th. Host Wayne State (51 pts.) won the event with Ferris State (102 pts.) taking runner-up. Madison Malon had the best finish for the Green and Gold, taking 9th place out of 158 racers. She finished with a time of 22:31.80, 34 seconds off the top GLIAC finisher.

Next in for the ‘Cats was freshman Madi Szymanski in 16th place at 22:54.20. She bested her previous top 6K finish by three seconds. Another impressive finish for Northern came from Skylar Grubb, who finished in 40th place at 23:38.20, carving nearly a minute off her personal-best mark in the 6K. Talon Prusi (46th, 23:53.80), Meghan Langworthy (54th, 24:08.90), and Emily Sterling (59th, 24:13.90) also posted top-60 in the field.

Next up on the horizon for the Wildcats will be the GLIAC Championship, taking place on Friday, November 4. The race will take place back on the same course in New Boston.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.