Wildcat XC Takes Third Overall in Warrior Challenge

Overall, the Wildcats had a very productive meet, finishing in third place out of 14 total teams with 155 points.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With eight of the ten GLIAC teams in competition at the Warrior Challenge on Saturday, the Wildcats got a good feel for where they stack up ahead of the GLIAC Championship in a couple of weeks. Overall, the Wildcats had a very productive meet, finishing in third place out of 14 total teams with 155 points.

NMU bested GLIAC foes Saginaw Valley State (176 pts.), nationally ranked 24th, and Michigan Tech (158 pts.), who slotted in at 26th. Host Wayne State (51 pts.) won the event with Ferris State (102 pts.) taking runner-up. Madison Malon had the best finish for the Green and Gold, taking 9th place out of 158 racers. She finished with a time of 22:31.80, 34 seconds off the top GLIAC finisher.

Next in for the ‘Cats was freshman Madi Szymanski in 16th place at 22:54.20. She bested her previous top 6K finish by three seconds. Another impressive finish for Northern came from Skylar Grubb, who finished in 40th place at 23:38.20, carving nearly a minute off her personal-best mark in the 6K. Talon Prusi (46th, 23:53.80), Meghan Langworthy (54th, 24:08.90), and Emily Sterling (59th, 24:13.90) also posted top-60 in the field.

Next up on the horizon for the Wildcats will be the GLIAC Championship, taking place on Friday, November 4. The race will take place back on the same course in New Boston.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was...
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

Latest News

Huskies Volleyball earn solid win over Grand Valley State
Huskies fall to Bemidji State in CCHA opener Friday
Northern Michigan Offense Erupts in 9-1 Win Over Anchorage
NMU Doubles Up SCSU in 4-2 Road Win