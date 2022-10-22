Wildcat Volleyball Fights Back From 0-2 Deficit to beat the Panthers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Volleyball played an exciting match coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win against the Panthers.

Olivia Webber opened up the match with a strategic kill on the court. The ‘Cats continued to climb until, bringing the score to 3-1. The Panthers retaliated and placed a kill on the court. Webber and Lizzie Stark shut that retaliation down, climbing the score to 5-2. The ‘Cats continued to lead, with Jacqueline Smith, Olivia Webber, and Rayne Thompson registering points on the night. The Panthers decided to make a comeback and tie the set at 20. Stark and Smith continued to add points while Davenport snagged the set, 26-24.

Davenport opened up the second set with a point, but Olivia Webber answered back and made it even at one. Points were being tossed back and forth until it was a tie at four. An ace by Caylie Barlage took the lead for NMU, 5-4. This allowed the ‘Cats to go on a five-point run. Davenport was sneaky and came back to earn points and square the set at 16. An attack error by Webber allowed them to have the one up. Meghan Meyer earned the lead, once again, with a service ace to bring the score to 22-21. It was neck and neck going into the final points, but ultimately the Panthers took the second, 24-26.

Jacqueline Smith had an immaculate kill to open up the third set. The ‘Cats went on to earn two more unanswered points. The score was now 3-0. Points Later, Lizzy Stark earned three in a row to take the lead for the ‘Cats 7-1. Davenport tried to use their defense, but Rayne Thompson was a force to be reckoned with. She tallied a well-placed kill on the board. The ‘Cats were leading 8-2. Stark and Meyer tallied points to carry the lead to 11-6. NMU was too strong of a force in the third and took the win, 25-13.

Davenport took the first two points of the set, but Webber and Thompson quickly made it even. The ‘Cats went on a five-point streak to widen the lead to 9-5. DU fought back to tie the set at nine but had a ball-handling error to give NMU the lead again, 10-9. The set got intense midway through with long rallies and points on both sides. NMU quickly fell to a deficit, 16-20, but came back to tally four. They still trailed 19-22. Moments later, the team went on a seven-point run, ending with an ace by Madeline Crowley. The ‘Cats won the set 25-23.

Jacqueline Smith tallied the first point of set five. With the points climbing to a score of 2-2. Rayne Thompson grabbed the lead with a strategic kill on the court. Meghan Meyer also aided the score. After a few quick points, the ‘Cats were in the lead, 7-6. Three errors from the Panthers allowed the ‘Cats to widen the gap to 10-6. With strong skills from Smith and Thompson, NMU was able to secure the win with a score of 15-9.

The ‘Cats will head over to Grand Valley State to face the Lakers tomorrow, Oct. 22. Game time is set for 4 p.m. EDT.

