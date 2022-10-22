Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A shooting inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning injured two people, one of them critically.

It is reported the suspect is in custody.

Police said it happened at about 11 a.m. at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center, near the labor and delivery wing.

Local CNN affiliate WFAA reported the victims are two nurses, and the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police seek family last seen Sunday exhibiting ‘paranoid behaviors’

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car
An auction house announced The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired for $4.2 million.
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million