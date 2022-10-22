‘So critically important,’: OSF St. Francis Hospital unveils plans for new cancer clinic

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new cancer clinic to OSF St. Francis Hospital is coming next year.

“This facility is really hope for many cancer patients that are out there. This facility will provide them with the treatment that they need to not only have a chance at survival but to thrive,” said Kelly Jefferson, the president of OSF St. Francis Hospital.

This new center will bring all aspects of cancer care under one roof, including lab and pharmacy. The larger space also allows for more growth.

To pay for the new facility, the hospital received $1.5 million in federal money, which U.S. Senator Gary Peters helped secure. Plus, donations came from all around the community.

A $1 million donation gave the building its new name: Daniel J. Kobasic Cancer Clinic.

“When St. Francis let us know that this is something that they desired, it just seemed like a perfect fit as long as we could make everything fall into place,” said Todd LaFave, the financial manager of the Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation.

Dan Kobasic died from cancer in November 2017. His estate was left in a foundation to help the community.

“I look at a situation like that and think perhaps there are people out there that can get the treatment they need here and they don’t undergo all that stress of having to travel, especially if they don’t have family,” said LaFave.

This new facility means everything patients need for cancer care is in one location.

“To have that here, right here in Delta County, to be able to care for members of our community is just so critically important,” said Jefferson

Construction on the clinic starts next week and the hospital hopes to have it completed by late spring or early summer.

