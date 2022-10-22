Northern Michigan Offense Erupts in 9-1 Win Over Anchorage

NMU got two goals from AJ Vanderbeck, Kristof Papp, and Vincent de Mey. Mikey Colella, David Keefer, and Alex Frye also scored.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats got back to winning ways in impressive fashion, downing Alaska Anchorage 9-1 on Friday. NMU got two goals from AJ Vanderbeck, Kristof Papp, and Vincent de Mey. Mikey Colella, David Keefer, and Alex Frye also scored. After a goal in the 1st, the ofense erupted for four goals in each of the 2nd and 3rd periods. Several ‘Cats hit career single-game highs including Kristof Papp with two goals and three points, Vanderbeck tying his single-game best with four points, and Funk and Jungels each getting a pair of helpers for personal bests.

UAA was whistled for a hook 1:27 into the game, but the Seawolves were able to fend off being a man down early. Soon after, they went right back to the box and faced being short a skater. Again, Anchorage fought it off. The Wildcats proceeded to put together a successful penalty kill of their own with 12:04 left in the opening period. After steady play for over five minutes, Frye was sent to the box at the 6:15 mark. The Wildcats once again got through a man-down unscathed. With 3:32 left, Colby Enns dumped a pass to Artem Shlaine who sent it in front the of net and AJ Vanderbeck took care of the rest for a 1-0 lead. That 1-0 lead held after 20 minutes. NMU outshot UAA 10-8 in the period.

At 13:21, the Seawolves received a 5-minute major call. Kristof Papp wasted no time, sniping the top shelf less than a minute into the man advantage for a 2-0 Wildcat edge. Papp continued his surge, scoring again less than two minutes later off a rebound. Alex Frye and AJ Vanderbeck assisted. Another forty seconds passed when AJ Vanderbeck added his 2nd of the night. Josh Zinger assisted as NMU scored three times in a 2:26 span. With 1:27 left, Reilly Funk placed a beautiful pass in front of the net and Vincent de Mey lit the lamp for a 5-0 lead. Jett Jungels also added a helper. NMU led in shots 23-12 after the 2nd.

Alex Frye sizzled the back of the net 3:47 into the period as NMU stretched the lead to 6-0. Papp and Larson got the apples. Former Wildcat Connor Marritt prevented the shutout, scoring for the Seawolves 6:23 into the 3rd. NMU remained up 6-1. The Wildcats got late goals from David Keefer, Mikey Colella, and Vincent de Mey as NMU cruised to the finish line in a 9-1 win.

The Wildcats are back on the ice tomorrow night as they wrap up their series with the Seawolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

