NMU Doubles Up SCSU in 4-2 Road Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Playing under the lights at St. Cloud State, the Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored twice in each half for a 4-2 road win. Quinn Putt and Philipp Rimmler got the ‘Cats ahead 2-1 at the half. After SCSU scored to even it up, Cian Tunney scored twice in the final 13 minutes to help NMU pick up victory. The Wildcats were able to command play for much of the contest, outshooting their counterparts 22-7 with an 11-4 edge in shots on goal.

“What a night, what a performance, and what a response,” Coach Fatovic said. “We looked explosive on every attack, we combined, we possessed and we finally played the way we are capable of in the final third. We obviously are disappointed to have conceded twice in transition the way we did, but in the end, we got the 3 points we needed, scored 4 goals, and got our vibe back. It’s still all to play for and we are only getting better. On to Upper Iowa.”

The Wildcats found themselves trailing only a couple of minutes in, as Miguel Konde Gwo found the back of the net for an early SCSU lead. After the first shot from the Huskies, the Wildcats started to mount pressure as the half continued on. In the 29th minute, Quinn Putt found the equalizer after a steady stream of pressure from the Wildcats. Just over five minutes later, Philipp Rimmler gave NMU the lead as the Wildcats continued to apply pressure to the home team. The ‘Cats clung to that 2-1 lead at halftime. They outshot the Huskies 13-3 in the half.

In the 59th minute, Konde Gwo got his second of the game for the Huskies to even it up at two apiece. The Wildcats continued to get chances in the attacking third, but the Huskies defense was up to the challenge as the game remained 2-2 with 15 minutes left. With 13 minutes left, Tommaso Lami sent a crosser that met teammate Cian Tunney who stretched the netting. NMU regained a one-goal lead late. Tunney struck again six minutes later, besting the goalkeeper to the bottom right corner on a breakaway. NMU led 4-2 with seven minutes left.

The Wildcats will play at Upper Iowa on Sunday, October 23 with the game beginning at noon.

