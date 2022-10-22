At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

