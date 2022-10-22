Huskies Volleyball earn solid win over Grand Valley State

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team jumped back into GLIAC play with a 3-1 win at Grand Valley State Friday. The Huskies won 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, and 25-15 to improve to 15-7 overall and 7-5 in the GLIAC.

“This was a quality win for our team tonight,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “We were really good on defense for the three sets we won, allowing us to slow down an otherwise very strong Grand Valley attack. Our blockers did a good job of getting touches at the net that gave our transition offense the opportunities we needed to keep up and sustain a lead. Our serving and passing game continues to be on point and came through again tonight in a big way.”

There were 10 ties in the first set. Tied it 16, Jillian Kuizenga went on a roll with six kills down the stretch as the Huskies closed on a 9-2 run to take the lead.

GVSU (14-9, 7-5 GLIAC) tied the match with a commanding 25-12 win in the second. The Lakers hit .571 in the frame and held the Huskies to only seven kills.

Tech rebounded in the third with a balanced offensive attack as four different Huskies had at least three kills. Leading 16-15, Tech went on a 5-0 run to take a six-point lead. Makena Wesol got it to setpoint and an attacking error by the Lakers gave Tech the 2-1 lead.

The Huskies closed out the Lakers in the fourth with a 25-15 win. Holding on to a 16-13 lead, the Black and Gold rolled down the stretch, scoring nine of the final 11 points. Jillian Kuizenga had five kills and Tech hit .316 in the fourth.

“It was our goal to get out to a good start, which I think we did in picking up that first set,” added Jennings. “What I am most proud of however is the way the team responded in the third set after getting rolled in the second. We challenged the group to step up and they met the moment. We took that confidence into the next frame and finished the match playing our best. This was a big win.”

Jillian Kuizenga finished with 15 kills while Meg Raabe added 10 kills, seven digs, and four blocks. Makena Wesol (8), Janie Grindland (7), and Kaycee Meiners (6) also added over five kills. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the attack with 36 assists and added 11 digs. Carissa Beyer (16), Grace Novotny (10), and Brooke Dzwik (10) also hit double figures defensively.

“We played with good energy and a lot of poise, which I think was in large part because of the senior leadership throughout,” Jennings said. “Lina set very well again, and we got great defense and passing from Carissa and Grace. Janie and Jill both were strong at the net. Kaycee and our three freshmen were also strong out there, staying tough and playing well under pressure.

“Now we have to reset and get ready for another great challenge in Davenport. They’ve got the top scorer in the conference and can be tough to beat.”

Tech wraps up the weekend set in the Grand Rapids area at Davenport on Saturday. First serve is set for 2 p.m. The Panthers lost 3-2 to Northern Michigan Friday.

