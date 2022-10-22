Huskies fall to Bemidji State in CCHA opener Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 5-2 in the CCHA opener against Bemidji State Friday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies led 2-0 before the Beavers responded with five straight.

“I thought we were pretty good in the first 5:00. Blake kept us in the game, but they brought it to a level that we may not be capable of getting to,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “The goal getting called off was a big turning point, but the reality of it is, throughout the game, we were hanging on.”

In his first regular season game of the season, Logan Ganie opened scoring only 2:08 after puck drop. He jammed in a loose puck at the side of the net with Chris Lipe and Tristan Ashbrook assisting on his 12th career goal. Tech (2-2-0, 0-1-0 CCHA) scored again early in the second period when Ryland Mosley got open in front of the net and he chipped it over the goaltender for his second of the season. Logan Pietila assisted on Mosley’s eighth career goal.

Midway through the second period, the Huskies killed off 29 seconds of 5-on-3 and got back to full strength. Moments later Lleyton Roed stole the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway to make it a 2-1 game. The Huskies thought they retook the two-goal lead 4:22 into the third when Kash Rasmussen put in a loose puck in the crease. BSU coach Tom Serratore challenged the play and officials waved off the goal because of goaltender interference.

From there, the Beavers scored four straight goals. They tied it one minute later when Lleyton Roed scored his second straight. Mitchell Martan gave Bemidji the lead at 6:33 of the third after he stole the puck and found the back of the net. Martin scored the final two goals. A sharp-angled shot got through for a 4-2 game at 10:07 and then he created a turnover and scored on a breakaway at 11:30. Bemidji State (2-1-0, 1-0-0 CCHA) led in shots 42-19. Blake Pietila made 37 saves for the Huskies, and Mattias Sholl stopped 17 for the Beavers. Tech was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

The teams wrap up the CCHA series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

