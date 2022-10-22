Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was Make a Difference Day.

To celebrate, the Hancock completed several beautification projects around the city. This included raking leaves, repainting picnic tables, and other chores to brighten the city.

Organizers say it was an opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.

“It gets the community out,” said Ashley Verran, the City of Hancock’s code enforcement officer. “Not only that, but people working together and cleaning up makes the parks look brighter and more welcoming. It’s nice to get everybody together to do something good for the community.”

This year, Hancock celebrated Make a Difference Day without Deb Mann. She was known as the driving force behind the holiday and always went the extra mile to make a difference in Hancock.

In honor of Mann, the city erected signs that said “You’ve Been Debbed” to remind people to do something positive for someone.

