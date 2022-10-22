Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day

City of Hancock Make a Difference Day sticker
City of Hancock Make a Difference Day sticker(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was Make a Difference Day.

To celebrate, the Hancock completed several beautification projects around the city. This included raking leaves, repainting picnic tables, and other chores to brighten the city.

Organizers say it was an opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.

“It gets the community out,” said Ashley Verran, the City of Hancock’s code enforcement officer. “Not only that, but people working together and cleaning up makes the parks look brighter and more welcoming. It’s nice to get everybody together to do something good for the community.”

This year, Hancock celebrated Make a Difference Day without Deb Mann. She was known as the driving force behind the holiday and always went the extra mile to make a difference in Hancock.

In honor of Mann, the city erected signs that said “You’ve Been Debbed” to remind people to do something positive for someone.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was...
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

Latest News

A young artist shows off her masterpiece
Calumet Art Center hosts pumpkin painting session
A hiker carries the Ukrainian flag up Mont Ripley
Yoopers for Ukraine to host Ripley Run and Family Fun
Witches take to Lake Superior near Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for a 'Witchy Sunset...
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette