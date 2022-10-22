Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle.

The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride.

After a week of snowy, windy weather across Upper Michigan, the water cooperated Friday night and was as still as could be. This made for an easygoing experience for those paddling on the water.

Nina Fassbender, one of the witches in attendance, says the event was inspired by something similar that took place on the west coast.

“We’re right next to Lake Superior, the greatest, largest freshwater lake in the world,” Fassbender said. “So it’s a perfect place to do something like this.”

Fassbender explained that this event was inspired by other events like it that have taken place on the west coast.

“The paddle ride was inspired by Oregon,” Fassbender noted.

She went on, “They had an annual witch paddle like this, and tons of people would go. In the beginning, though there were only like five people. So I guess if only five people show up that’s still progress.”

More than five people did show up to the event, with about ten total paddlers taking to the water.

If you missed Friday’s sunset paddle, don’t worry.

Fassbender said the group plans to hold another Halloween-themed sunset paddle again next year.

