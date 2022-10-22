Cardinals Top Wildcats women’s soccer in GLIAC Battle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - In a fight for potential GLIAC Tournament seeding, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell short in a 1-0 defeat at Saginaw Valley State on Friday. After a scoreless first half, Amy Babon fired one into the netting for the home team in the 64th minute for the game’s lone tally. NMU (7-2-3 GLIAC) and SVSU (7-3-2) are now only separated by a single point in the standings at three and four Ferris State’s 2-0 win over MTU vaulted them into second with a 7-1-4 mark.

After the Wildcats implemented pressure in the opening minutes, the Cardinals were able to settle in and able to push the ball down the field 10 minutes into the game. In the 38th minute, SVSU broke out in a 2-on-1, but Shenae Kreps played it perfectly, rejecting a pair of shots to keep the game scoreless as the half was winding down. The game remained scoreless as halftime came. Nine saves were made between the two goalkeepers.

The Cardinals came out in the second half like the ‘Cats did in the first, finding some opportunities while limiting NMU’s. Kreps continued to be big in goal. The home squad broke through in the 64th minute, as Amy Babon sailed a shot over the keeper from outside the box to put NMU in a 1-0 hole. It initially looked like the Wildcats got the tying goal a few minutes later, but an offsides whistle negated the score. Despite some looks on net, the ‘Cats were never able to find the one-quality look for the tying score as SVSU took Friday’s tilt 1-0.

The Wildcats round out the weekend with a tilt at Ferris State on Sunday, October 23 with the opening kick scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.