Calumet Art Center hosts pumpkin painting session

A young artist shows off her masterpiece
A young artist shows off her masterpiece(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are getting spooky in Calumet this weekend.

The Calumet Art Center hosted a pumpkin painting session Saturday. Kids of all ages got into the Halloween spirit by decorating pumpkins, without knives. Painted pumpkins ranged from spooky to cute to abstract.

Organizers say the event encouraged kids to be creative.

“Bringing out the creativity in kids is really important for them to realize their own self, and to see what they can do,” said Kristy Walden, Calumet Art Center president.

The Calumet Art Center provided pumpkins, paint, snacks, and apple cider for the event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
Above is a picture of Austin Stephens before his 100-pound weight-loss journey. When he arrived...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was...
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

Latest News

City of Hancock Make a Difference Day sticker
Hancock honors Deb Mann on Make a Difference Day
A hiker carries the Ukrainian flag up Mont Ripley
Yoopers for Ukraine to host Ripley Run and Family Fun
Witches take to Lake Superior near Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for a 'Witchy Sunset...
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on W. Magnetic Street in Marquette
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette