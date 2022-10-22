Calumet Art Center hosts pumpkin painting session

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are getting spooky in Calumet this weekend.

The Calumet Art Center hosted a pumpkin painting session Saturday. Kids of all ages got into the Halloween spirit by decorating pumpkins, without knives. Painted pumpkins ranged from spooky to cute to abstract.

Organizers say the event encouraged kids to be creative.

“Bringing out the creativity in kids is really important for them to realize their own self, and to see what they can do,” said Kristy Walden, Calumet Art Center president.

The Calumet Art Center provided pumpkins, paint, snacks, and apple cider for the event.

