Beautiful weekend before rain on Monday

You couldn’t ask for better conditions this weekend as we’ll see temperatures above average in the 60s and by Sunday some could almost approach 70°. Mostly sunny skies will be the story for the rest of today and Sunday with increasing clouds Sunday evening. Though rain chances are on the rise for the overnight of Sunday and most of Monday. While rain will mostly be moderate some could experience some rumblings of thunder.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; increasing clouds in the evening with rain in the overnight

>Highs: Low to High 60s; some isolated areas could see 70°

Monday: Mostly cloudy; widespread rain throughout the day and windy conditions 25-30 mph gusts

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering scattered rain and breezy

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Wednesday: Cooling air; partly cloudy with isolated rain chances

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 50s

