We Energies to test hydroelectric power plant sirens Oct. 26

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - We Energies says it will test emergency sirens at its hydroelectric power plants Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Four of the company’s dams have flood emergency warning systems that require annual testing to ensure the sirens operate properly. Residents near Michigamme Falls, Twin Falls, Big Quinnesec and White Rapids dams may hear the sirens for approximately one minute in the morning or early afternoon.

The sirens are installed at these dams to warn the community of a flood emergency.

This is only a test and does not require evacuation.

In an actual emergency, sirens would sound continuously and the public should:

Evacuate the area.

Move to higher ground.

Monitor local news outlets for instructions.

We Energies says it works closely with emergency officials to help keep residents safe in the unlikely event of a dam failure. Residents with questions can contact We Energies customer service at 800-242-9137.

